Sick of waiting for more “Outlander?” You’re not the only one.

Susan Sarandon took to Twitter to express her frustration on Sunday, August 1. The Oscar winner wrote: “When is @Outlander_STARZ coming back???”

It’s been well over a year since we’ve had new episodes of the show, which was understandably delayed by the coronavirus pandemic played a part in this delay.

Thankfully, the show’s official Twitter account promised Sarandon that season six “is coming early 2022” and advised her to “stay strong.”

They also revealed that the new season will have eight episodes and a 90-minute premiere, a shorter season than normal, but season seven will be extended with 16 episodes.

You got me through lockdown. Love you both so much. You too @RikRankin. And the sex S & C, not easy to pull that off but you certainly did! Love that we’re birthday twins C. Will think of you in Oct. 😘😘😘 — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) August 1, 2021

“Outlanders” cast was happy Sarandon was such a big fan. In response to the 74-year-old actress’ tweet, the show’s leading lady Caitríona Balfe wrote, “I just died a little …. Birthday twin.”

The back-and-forth didn’t stop there as Sarandon added, “You got me through lockdown. Love you both so much.” The “Thelma & Louise” star then gave Balfe’s co-star, Richard Rankin, a mention too.

Rankin then chimed in, writing, “Just died a little tho.” We would’ve too, man. We would’ve too.