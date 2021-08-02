Nightbirde will be stepping back from “America’s Got Talent” in order to focus on her health.

The 30-year-old singer, who is battling cancer, earned a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell thanks to her incredible audition.

On Monday, Nightbirde took to Instagram to announce that she will no longer be taking part in the TV talent contest.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already

On Twitter, judge Howie Mandel said that he was sending “prayers” to Nightbirde and her family.

Nightbirde took to the “AGT” stage to perform her original song, “It’s Okay”.

As she told the judges, the song was inspired by her experiences over the last year, revealing that she currently has “cancer in my lungs, in my spine and in my liver.”

However, she added, “It’s important that everyone know I’m so much more than the bad things that have happened to me.”