Adam Levine is seen on July 1, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Just when you thought he’d run out of room on his body, Adam Levine continues to find room for tattoos.

Over the weekend, the former “The Voice” coach shared the Japanese-inspired design tattooed on his right leg by tattoo artist Bill Canales. The singer, 42, posted a black and white video on Instagram, giving followers an insight into the 13-hour process.

RELATED: Adam Levine And Eric Christian Olsen Go Shirtless For Fun In Hawaii

Canales shared a video of the process on his own Instagram page, sharing that the tattoo was completed over two days. He called Levine a “true warrior to say the least and hell of a guy.” Fans were clearly impressed by Canales’ work.

”So cool to be a fly on the wall and watch your process. Still don’t understand how you work so fast. I need to see this in person,” one Instagrammer wrote.

RELATED: Adam Levine Returning To ‘The Voice’ For 1 Night Only

Fellow tattoo artist, Nathan Kostechko, also admired the intricate work. “Incredible work Bill! Adam is stoked,” Kostechko wrote.

Levine’s tattoos have attracted attention in recent years, especially after Maroon 5’s performance during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in February 2019.