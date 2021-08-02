In this image released on October 31, Dizzie Rascal performs during the KISS Haunted House Party 2020 at The Bedford on October 20, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

British rapper, Dizzee Rascal, whose real name is Dylan Mills, has been charged with assaulting a woman following a domestic argument, the Guardian reports.

The award-winning “Bonkers” singer and producer is on bail after the incident that allegedly took place at a residential address in Streatham, London.

In a statement, the Metropolitan police said: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June. Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

Mills, is due to appear at Croydon magistrates court on Sept. 3rd.

A pioneer of grime music, Mills has had successful collaborations with stars such as Calvin Harris for his 2009 Tongue N’Cheek album, and was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020 for services to music.