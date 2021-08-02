Dolly Parton’s nephew is putting a 2021 spin on one of his aunt’s most beloved tracks.

The 75-year-old country music icon gave Sabyn full permission to release “9 to 5 to 9”.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Launches Fragrance Along With Perfume Theme Song

“She is very kind and very supportive and very gracious to me,” said the 40-year-old rapper in a new interview with People.

“We are not close and we don’t spend a lot of time together, but she was so encouraging to me when I came to her with my new version of ‘9 to 5.'”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Voices Support For Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle, Confirms A Very Exciting Reunion & More

“9 to 5 to 9” uses the same backbeat and chorus as the original 1981 classic, however, Sabyn’s rhyming gives the chart topper a completely updated vibe.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Spent Royalties From ‘I Will Always Love You’ On Office Complex In Black Neighbourhood

“I played it for her and she was like, look, you have my blessing to do whatever you need to do with this,” he added. “Everything that people say about her is true. She’s an amazing person.”