Sarah Ferguson is standing up for her son-in-law, Jack Brooksbank, after the businessman was spotted hanging out on a boat in Capri, Italy with three bikini-clad women.

The Duchess of York spoke out about the incident while appearing on BBC’s “The One Show” on Monday.

Brooksbank wed Ferguson’s youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, back in October 2018.

“Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity,” she said. “He’s just one of my most favourite people, I call him James Bond actually.”

The 61-year-old author continued, “He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back.”

Brooksbank is a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, which was co-founded by actor George Clooney.

According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old spent Friday afternoon aboard the boat ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, sponsored by Casamigos.

“He was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake,” added Ferguson.

Joining him on the boat were Casamigos’s global director, Rachel Zalis, fashion ambassador, Maria Buccellati and Italian model, Erica Pelosini.

A source close to Brooksbank told The Mail on Sunday that Eugenie hadn’t joined him on the business trip to Capri because he was “there to work at the ball”.