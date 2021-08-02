Jenna Dewan is reflecting on the feelings of isolation that she experienced after welcoming her first child, Everly, back in 2013.

The 40-year-old “Step Up” star shares her 8-year-old daughter with ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

While joining the latest episode of the “Dear Gabby” podcast, Dewan spoke about returning to filming on the “Witches of East End” in Vancouver shortly after giving birth.

“I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part,” she recalled. “So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks.”

Dewan described that period of time as “really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult.”

“I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say,” she continued. “It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness.”

The actress also spoke about welcoming her second child, 1-year-old Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee.

“This time around, I was so grounded,” she added. “Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different.”