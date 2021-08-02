LeAnn Rimes is getting candid about the mental health struggles she faced during COVID-19.

The 38-year-old singer was off the road for 16 months due to lockdown and the pandemic.

Rimes reflected on her return to the stage while joining in on Tuesday’s episode of “The Verywell Mind Podcast with Editor-in-Chief Amy Morin, LCSW”.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a solid period of time. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered,” she said, according to People’s exclusive sneak peek of the podcast.

“I recognized when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I’m like, this is not the normal experience that I’m supposed to be having. And I’ve been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life.”

On having to stay at home for an extended period during the pandemic, Rimes continued, “I have my whole life, on the road, I’ve never had this much time at home. Like my nervous system was just like, ‘What are we doing?’ Even though I meditate and do all the things like I’m still, there was still this kind of energy that’s always on. That really kind of is my baseline. So, when that got taken away, the false security of having a job my whole life, like having all the things removed and I was terrified as everyone else, including feeling like you’re going to walk out your door and die.”

Although lockdown was a “very scary” for her, the country music star used therapy to help her through the experience.

“[I had] some pretty heavy depression, but I’ve now come out of it,” she shared. “And the upside of that, which has been good. [It helps to get] a different perspective, because sometimes we can be in our own world and not be able to step out of it. So, I’ve always found that therapy definitely helps with that.”

“It’s not about an end game,” Rimes added. “It’s like, this is the human journey.”