Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will once again reunite as co-hosts for Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette“.

The pair first stepped in to take over from Chris Harrison after he left the franchise ahead of season 17.

ABC and Warner Bros. confirmed that Adams and Bristowe will be back in a statement shared with ET Canada.

Bristowe previously expressed interest in co-hosting Young’s season while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think people really enjoyed this refreshing season and what women can bring to the table when it comes to empowering one another, and I think people at home really like to see that,” she shared. “We’d love to be a part of it. And even if it’s not us, we would love to see women involved.”

Young vied for Matt James’ heart in the most recent season of “The Bachelor”. Her season is scheduled to begin airing in the fall.