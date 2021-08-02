Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are officially divorced. A judge formally signed off on their split on Monday.

As part of the divorce agreement, neither party will pay the other any spousal support, according to court docs obtained by ET. Additional details of their divorce agreement are not publicly available at this time.

According to the court documents, Melinda does not plan on changing her name.

The Microsoft founder is currently estimated to be worth $152 billion, and it is unclear at this time how that fortune will be affected or split between the former spouses.

Bill and Melinda announced in early May that they decided to end their marriage after 27 years. The two have been married since January 1994 and share three children together — 25-year-old Jennifer, 22-year-old Rory and 18-year-old Phoebe.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair shared in a joint statement at the time. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the statement continued. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Bill and Melinda had a separation contract and were asking for the court to divide their debts and liabilities, real property and personal property as set forth in the separation contract. No spousal support was requested.

“This marriage is irretrievably broken,” the court documents read. “We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract.”

Shortly after their announcement, ET spoke to Forbes Assistant Managing Editor Kerry Dolan, who talked about the financial side of their split.

“As best we can tell, they already came to a separation agreement and this has probably been in the works for a long time,” Dolan said.

Dolan noted that just because Washington — where Melinda filed for divorce — is a community property state, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Bill and Melinda agreed to split everything equally.

“Typically, you know, most marriages in a community property state, when you get divorced, you split the assets 50/50 that have been gained during the marriage, right? But there is a possibility to create a separate agreement that doesn’t have to be 50/50, so the separation agreement that we know from the filings that they have created could be something less than 50/50,” she says. “If they did split the fortune 50/50, this would be the biggest, most expensive divorce in history.”

MORE FROM ET:

‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Jokingly Slams Chrissy Teigen on Weekend Update

Melinda Gates Talks About ‘Resilience’ in Mother’s Day Post

Bill Gates Transfers Nearly $2.4 Billion Worth of Stock to Melinda

Bill and Melinda Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Addresses Parents’ Divorce