Ryan Reynolds is introducing his ultra buff second character in a brand new preview of “Free Guy”.

The upcoming action-comedy, which hits theatres on Aug. 13, centres on a “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired digital world.

“In ‘Free Guy’, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late”

The film stars Reynolds as Guy, alongside Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Pitch Perfect”), Taika Waititi (“The Mandalorian”). and Camille Kostek (“Wipeout”).

The newly released clip sees another digital avatar named “Dude”, also played by Reynolds, beating up Guy as Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” plays in the background.

Dude then goes on to tell the audience about his mind-boggling diet and fitness regime.

“Am I a role model? I don’t know, I mean I do know that you hear about actors complaining about how hard their movie workouts are. I’ll tell you, I don’t have time for that. I’ve been at this for one week and it’s coming in nicely,” he says, while flexing his gigantic muscles.

Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively and their youngest daughter Betty also get a mention in the hilarious sneak peek.

“I actually fathered our youngest daughter when I was this muscular. The child was born full-grown and wearing shoes,” jokes Reynolds. “Which was weird for Blake.”