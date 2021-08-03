Jason Momoa is used to answering interview questions about “Game of Thrones” by now, but one q didn’t sit right with him during a chat with the New York Times recently.

“GoT” fans will remember that Momoa’s character Khal Drogo raped his new bride, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen, on their wedding night on the show. It’s been 10 years since the controversial moment aired.

The reporter asked Momoa, “I don’t know how much you followed any of this, but ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired a lot of discussion about its depiction of scenes of sexual assault and its treatment of women generally.

“Do you think differently today about those scenes? Would you do one now? Do you have any regrets? Those types of scenes can seem as if they belong to an older cultural moment.”

Momoa replied, “Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You’re playing someone that’s like Genghis Khan.

“It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. My job was to play something like that, and it’s not a nice thing, and it’s what that character was.

“It’s not my job to go, ‘Would I not do it?’ I’ve never really been questioned about ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ We’ll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again.”

Momoa then said later on in the interview, “Yeah, and I wanted to bring something up that left a bad feeling in my stomach.

“When you brought up ‘Game of Thrones’, you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky, putting it upon me to remove something, as if an actor even had the choice to do that.”

“We’re not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, ‘I’m not going do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.’ That never happens. So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that,” Momoa added.