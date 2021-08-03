Wayne Brady is opening up about receiving a racist, expletive-filled voicemail at CBS Studios in Los Angeles.

The actor had a powerful message for whoever left the message, which has since been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I’m not mad,” Brady said on Monday’s “TMZ Live”. “I’m actually happy that we can talk about this.”

TMZ had previously posted audio of the message in which the caller repeatedly called Brady a “f***ing n*****.”

“I don’t care what that dude has to say,” Brady, who hosts “Let’s Make a Deal” at CBS Studios in L.A.’s Fairfax District, where the message was left, said.

He added, “You think that the best insult that you can come up with is to level that word, that piece of vitriol, that hate? You think that’s clever? You think that’s something that any Black person walking in this country right now hasn’t heard? You are the least of my worries. You can kiss my a**.”

Brady added that it’s “a shame” that in today’s society “people feel they can say [whatever] they want.”

However, he insisted he hopes the voicemail can spark a bigger conversation.

TMZ stated the LAPD had looked into the message, but ended up saying it “didn’t rise to the level of a crime.”