Love is taking a trip down memory lane.

Sean Combs is on the new cover of Vanity Fair, and in the issue he opens up about everything from his most recent nickname, his new mission and his relationship to Jennifer Lopez.

“I am the happiest I’ve ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most,” Combs says, talking about his post-Diddy era.

In recent years, the rapper has started going by the nickname “Love”, and now he’s explaining what that means to him.

“Love is a mission,” Combs says, focusing on lifting up the Black community. “I feel like that’s one of the biggest missions that will actually shift things. But besides that, we—the world—is different. We have the internet, we have the power, we have a culture, I have us on a five-year plan.”

He continues, “My people taking time to feel like it’s all right to love. Take time to huddle up your tribe, take time to communicate and know your power. Take time to heal. You know what I’m saying, [taking care of] yourself without feeling like, oh, you’re going to be labeled a racist now because you talk about taking care of yourself.”

Looking back on his Diddy era, he feels he’d“gotten so far from God,” adding now, “I feel like God sent me, God, put on my heart, ‘What’s your purpose?’ I was looking at all these things, it’s preachers and just different people talking about purpose because I was like, man, purpose is something deep. Have I really found my purpose? I know I’m making money and I’m successful and I’m changing the game so called, but is that my purpose? And then I really prayed on it and God told me, ‘Your purpose is to play a part in saving the Black race.’”

Combs also shares how movements for social justice have inspire him in recent years.

“If you living on this earth and you trying to keep on dealing with this s**t, that ain’t the way we going to live,” he explains. “And people out there that are tired of it. And it’s not just a Black and white thing. You know what I’m saying? It’s just tired of the way that it doesn’t have to be. Like when they said it was over—when they said in the #MeToo, when it was over, it was over. The #MeToo movement, the truth, is that it inspired me. It showed me that you can get maximum change,” he adds.

Opening up about the death of Kim Porter in 2018, the mother of his three kids, Combs says if he was going to settle down with anyone, it would have been her.

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim,” he says. “’Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing—I would have had more time,” he says, then adds, “I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”

Earlier this year Combs posted old photo of him hand-in-hand with ex Jennifer Lopez on Instagram, prompting many to wonder if he was trolling Ben Affleck, who has recently rekindled a romance with the actress and singer.

“It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend,” Combs says. “And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life.”