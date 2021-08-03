Alicia Vikander is speaking out about the criticism Eddie Redmayne faced for playing a real-life transgender woman in their 2015 film “The Danish Girl”.

The actress, who has been promoting her new movie “The Green Knight”, told Insider: “When we were making the film, it was such a learning experience.”

She continued: “And I think Eddie did a wonderful job in the role.”

Redmayne played Danish painter Lili Elbe in the Oscar-winning flick. The real-life Elbe was married to fellow artist Gerda Wegener, played by Vikander in the film.

Vikander said of the backlash, “I totally understand the criticism that has been out there, because we need to make change and we need to make sure that trans men and women actually get a foot in and get work.

“My only concern is that we may need to get to a point in the end where we have trans women and men playing cis characters. Because that is the main thing, you know?”

Redmayne has discussed his role in the movie numerous times, previously telling reporters at the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere: “What I found astounding, in relation to Lili’s story, is that almost 100 years on — I know there is a conversation going on at the moment, and that is wonderful — but there is still so much progress that needs to happen,” People reported.

“It’s amazing, this conversation, and that the world is becoming educated. But I think there’s still a long way to go,” Redmayne added.

He also said he was “incredibly ignorant beforehand,” sharing: “It never occurred to me that gender is fluid. The idea of the masculine and the feminine: Like, what is masculine? Is sport masculine? [Are] arty things feminine?

“I think it’s kind of antiquated, the notion of that now. There’s a spectrum, and we all fit on it somewhere,” Redmayne went on.