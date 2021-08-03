John Cleese is looking for lodging in cottage country.

On Monday, the Monty Python actor tweeted out in search of a place to rent in Huntsville, Ont., where he is shooting a film.

As he explained, Cleese was left without a rental after a snafu with Airbnb, in which he claims their money was taken, but they were then told the house had been given to someone else.

Cleese quickly received offers of help from local residents.

Airbnb also responded on Twitter, offering to get in touch to resolve the problem with the original rental.