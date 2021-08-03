John Cleese is looking for lodging in cottage country.

On Monday, the Monty Python actor tweeted out in search of a place to rent in Huntsville, Ont., where he is shooting a film.

As he explained, Cleese was left without a rental after a snafu with Airbnb, in which he claims their money was taken, but they were then told the house had been given to someone else.

Does anyone in Huntsville, Ontario have a nice place I can rent to live in while I make a film Airbnb took our money but now say they've given our house to someone else (Why did they take the money, then ?) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 2, 2021

Cleese quickly received offers of help from local residents.

Will this do @JohnCleese? Great rate for you – only requires one bit of Basil – Manuel and I promise not to mention the war :) Get in touch! #HuntsvilleLakehouse pic.twitter.com/sf7rFwN63e — Jeanette Grant (@MyUltimatePlace) August 2, 2021

I'm about two hours away from Huntsville. I would be willing to give you the master bedroom. You'd have to sleep beside my wife, but I promise her snoring is better now. At first I would have a lot of questions about Python and Fawlty Towers, but those would slow down over time — Sean (@VasDeferen) August 2, 2021

You can rent our place. It’s not huge, but the sunsets are incredible. 5 minutes from town. pic.twitter.com/6uBuAhQrPn — Melissa Ramon (@melissaeramon) August 2, 2021

Airbnb also responded on Twitter, offering to get in touch to resolve the problem with the original rental.