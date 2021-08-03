It wasn’t easy transforming Lily James into Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy”.

Head of the hair department for the upcoming series, Barry Lee Moe, told Variety how it took “anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming” to get James into character.

The show is set to focus on Anderson and Tommy Lee’s relationship, as well as the couple’s infamous leaked sex tape.

Sebastian Stan stars as Lee, alongside the likes of Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay and more.

Rogen is playing Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.

Moe confirmed the series had completed filming on Friday, telling the publication: “We ended up using 25 wigs in the end. Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters.”

“Sebastian is the only one who doesn’t wear a wig,” Moe shared, adding the actor grew his hair out to play the Mötley Crüe drummer.

Moe added: “We had a keratin treatment done, and we coloured it every few weeks,” confirming the show would “hopefully [be] coming out in February.”