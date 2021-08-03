Click to share this via email

Beyoncé offers fans a two-pack of music videos on the one-year anniversary of “Black is King”, her Disney+ musical film.

Beyoncé released music videos for “MOOD 4 EVA” featuring her husband JAY-Z, “The Lion King” co-star Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) and Oumou Sangaré on July 31, exactly one year after the release of “Black is King”. She released the visuals for “OTHERSIDE” the same day.

In the video for “MOOD 4 EVA”, Queen Bey sports a sparkling cheetah print gown next to a matching buggy. In the “OTHERSIDE” visuals, Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir, make guest appearances.

“Black is King” served as a visual album for Disney’s 2019 live-action remake of “The Lion King”, which starred Beyoncé and Glover as Nala and Simba, respectively.

“MOOD 4 EVA” has generated nearly 3 million views since its July 31 premiere; meanwhile, “OTHERSIDE” has clocked 1.7 million at the time of this writing.