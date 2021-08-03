Once upon a time, a Michael Jackson/Duran Duran collaboration almost became real.

Appearing this week on “Watch What Happens Live”, the members of Duran Duran revealed that they once got a pitch from the King of Pop to work together, but they turned it down.

The offer, keyboardist Nick Rhodes said, came around the time of their massive 1984 hit “The Reflex”, and he quickly asked the rest of the band how they felt about it.

“I go to everyone, ‘hey Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song with him?,” Rhodes said. “And they all went, ‘nah.’”

The band were also asked if they’d ever be into the idea of betting the biopic treatment at the movies, like the recent hits “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

“Well, it’s very flattering idea isn’t it,” Simon Le Bon said. “I think every band would like to have a biopic made out of them.”

He added that maybe Brad Pitt should play the band’s frontman.