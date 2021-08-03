Mike Planeta fights to stay a virgin the way he fought for Katie Thurston’s love on “The Bachelorette”.

Planeta, 31, caught members of Bachelor Nation by surprise after revealing he was a virgin. The Arizona-based gym owner is opening up about his battle with abstinence, slip-ups and more.

“I am not some perfect little, like, you know, golden boy,” Planeta told “Talking It Out” podcast hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo. “Dude, I am a very flawed human being. Like, I am extremely flawed.”

Despite never having sex, Planeta considers himself a very sexual person.

“I know this is a really weird thing to say because I’m waiting ’til marriage. Like, I’m an extremely sexual dude,” he explained. “It’s just, I have to kind of confine that in ways, like, for me until I get married, until it’s, like, in the right context.

“When people think of somebody waiting, right, they think like, [they’re a] prude or they’re not interested in sex or they don’t want to have these things. No, like, I have all these urges, probably times 10, right? These are urges that I, like, fight every single day, but it’s not about me.”

Planeta has had a couple of sexual encounters; however, he has stayed away from full-blown intercourse.

“And I’ve said this, I’ve talked with Katie about this. I’m very open about this,” he shared. “I may not have had, like, sex, sex, but I’ve slipped up and I’ve had oral sex.

“For me, that was one of the moments where, like, the two times I did slip up and do those things, those were things that taught me actually the significance of why I actually was putting sex on such a pedestal.”

Planeta finished sixth on season 17 of “The Bachelorette”.