Emma Roberts offers a very carefully curated online experience to her fans.

Roberts likes to keep things fun and lighthearted on her social media accounts and for good reason. The “Scream Queens” alum shared her guide to posting online in a new interview.

“We live our whole lives online now,” Roberts told Bustle. “Sharing on social media has always been something that I’ve loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can’t take back anything you’ve shared online. Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere.”

Roberts likes to “interact with fans and share stuff with my friends,” but is conscious of what makes its way online.

“I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations,” she shared. “The internet can be such a dark and polarizing place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that’s what I like to see on Instagram.”

Roberts, 30, welcomed her first child, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in December with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.