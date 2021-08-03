Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are making moves in the real estate market.

Keys and Beatz sold their Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona for a cool $3.1 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The 7,050 square foot house boasts stunning views of Echo Canyon, Piestewa Peak, Mummy Mountain and city lights. The couple reportedly sold the home because they struggle to make time for it with their busy schedules.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Phoenix, Arizona home. Photo: Matt Moreno — Photo: Matt Moreno

The gated home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and has four bedrooms with six baths. The property houses an 800-bottle wine room, wet bar, home theatre and game room, an eat-in chef’s kitchen with pantry, six-car garage with an elevator and an infinity-edge pool and spa.

A home belonging to Keys and Beats would not be complete without a grand piano in the master suite. Their Phoenix property also hosts an enormous walk-in closet and a private terrace.

The celebrity couple currently lives in the Razor House in La Jolla, California. The house was originally priced at $45 million and sold to Keys and Beatz for $20.8 million in 2019. The ultra-modern home has been seen in Visa Black Card and Calvin Klein commercials. It boasts two master suites, two additional bedrooms, six baths, two steam rooms/showers, gym, roof-top spa and built-in outdoor BBQ.

Keys, 40, and Beatz, 42, have been married since 2010.