“American Idol” is set to make a milestone return to television next spring.

For its 20th season, the beloved talent competition will bring back fan-favourite judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryna and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest will also return for his 20th season as host.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Alum Constantine Maroulis Reveals He’s Nearly 2 Years Sober

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television in a statement. “Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on ‘Idol.’”

Executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media added, “We are thrilled that Katy, Lionel, Luke and Ryan will be back to help discover our next ‘American Idol’. This dream team has selected and guided some of the most talented ‘Idol’ contestants in the history of the series, and we can’t wait to see who they’ll find next.”

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Kennedy Address Abrupt Exit From Show

The new season also marks the return of “Idol Across America”, which is the virtual search for “Idol”‘s next superstar. “Idol Across America” offers hopefuls the opportunity to have a face-to-face audition with an “Idol” producer, from anywhere in America, for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.

Auditions for the upcoming season will kick off on Aug. 6 in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.