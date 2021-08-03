Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A new generation of child medical prodigy has arrived.

On Tuesday, Disney+ debuted the opening theme song and title sequence from the upcoming “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”.

RELATED: Gender-Flipped Reboot Of ‘Doogie Howser’ In The Works At Disney Plus

The series is inspired by the classic “Doogie Howser, M.D.”, which starred a young Neil Patrick Harris in the title role.

In the new show, actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee takes on the role of Lehela “Doogie” Kameahola, a 16-year-old doctor, juggling her incredible career and life as a teenager.

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris Is ‘So Happy’ About Disney+ Reboot Of ‘Doogie Howser’

The new show’s title sequence features a new rendition of the original series’ classic theme, reimagined and performed by composer Wendy Wang and ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.