A new generation of child medical prodigy has arrived.
On Tuesday, Disney+ debuted the opening theme song and title sequence from the upcoming “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”.
RELATED: Gender-Flipped Reboot Of ‘Doogie Howser’ In The Works At Disney Plus
The series is inspired by the classic “Doogie Howser, M.D.”, which starred a young Neil Patrick Harris in the title role.
In the new show, actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee takes on the role of Lehela “Doogie” Kameahola, a 16-year-old doctor, juggling her incredible career and life as a teenager.
RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris Is ‘So Happy’ About Disney+ Reboot Of ‘Doogie Howser’
The new show’s title sequence features a new rendition of the original series’ classic theme, reimagined and performed by composer Wendy Wang and ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” premieres Sept. 8 on Disney+.