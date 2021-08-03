Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are tying the knot very soon, and they couldn’t be more excited.

Young took to Instagram this week to share one of their adorable engagement pics, alongside the caption: “Marrying my man SO SOON!! It’s all happening and what’s crazy is that I’m actually calm and relaxed about it.

“Tarek and I are on the same page with everything we want and everything else we’ve left up to our amazing wedding planners. 🙌🏻 We’re just excited to spend the rest of our lives together and that’s really what we want the whole day to be celebrating.”

Young went on, “I know we’ve been pretty private about our wedding date and details but I view everyone in this community like you guys are my friends so I’ll use this post for us to do a little wedding Q + A and I’ll answer as much as I can for you 🥰🤍.”

El Moussa gushed in the comments section, “Me and you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Young, who stars on the much-loved Netflix series “Selling Sunset”, replied to a few social media users, despite not giving too much away. She revealed she would be wearing a traditional white wedding dress, and that it wouldn’t be a destination wedding.

Young and El Moussa got engaged on Catalina Island, California, in July 2020 after meeting on July 4, 2019.

The real estate agent recently posted on the one-year anniversary of their engagement: