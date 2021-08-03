Ric Flair and WWE have parted ways.

Flair, 72, asked for and was granted his release from the sports entertainment juggernaut after re-signing last year. “The Nature Boy” was reportedly frustrated with creative decisions made by the company. Flair last appeared on WWE programming in February, where he was involved in a romantic storyline with Lacey Evans, 31, who was feuding with Ric’s daughter Charlotte Flair.

“She’s a really nice girl and all that, but it didn’t fit this time,” Ric said during a March episode of the “Ariel Helwani MMA Show“. “We made the best of it but ultimately, she’s pregnant with her husband now. It was never anything personal, I barely know her and her whole life is her husband and her daughter. I didn’t like that one.”

In a brief statement to People, WWE said, “We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021.”

A number of high-profile stars have parted ways with the WWE in recent months, including former world champions Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Bryan is expected to make a debut his debut in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) later this year, and former WWE superstar C.M. Punk is also reportedly in talks with AEW.

Flair is a 16-time world champion in pro-wrestling with reigns in WWE (WWF at the time), WCW and NWA.