Lizzo is back in the music game!

It’s been two years since the Grammy winner released new music, and she’s ready to enter a new era of creation. On Sunday, the singer teased fans on Instagram about an upcoming announcement, telling them not to like the post “cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow.”

Then, on Monday, the “Truth Hurts” singer revealed she’d be dropping a new single next Friday, Aug. 13. “NEW ERA B**CH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13,” she captioned the promotional post shot by Jora Frantzis. The shot features her dressed in gold Shiaparelli couture earrings and shushing the camera with her finger to her mouth.

“Rumors” will be Lizzo’s first single since her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, was released in 2019. The album achieved mainstream breakthrough thanks to three record-charting hits and made Lizzo the most nominated artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She scored three wins, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

In July, Lizzo revealed that new music was on the way in response to a fan’s comment on TikTok.

“An album? Absolutely not. I’m not making no f**king album,” she said, laughing in the video. She then turns the camera to reveal she’s in a studio with producer Mark Ronson and songwriter Phil Lawrence. “I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole [sound] board. I’m not hanging out with songwriters like Phil,” she added. “I haven’t made a f**king album. Where’d you get that from?”

She even captioned the post, “THE RUMORS ARE FALSE.” Well played, Lizzo.

