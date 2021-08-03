Matt Amodio has some “Jeopardy!” fans in a tizzy.
The current reigning champion has impressed viewers with his trivia skills, but some fans have raised objections to his consistent use of “what is” in his answers, even when they involve people.
But on Monday, the official “Jeopardy!” account responded to the concerns of the game show’s purists by referring to the official game rules.
What’s up with Matt Amodio? A lot of “what’s” in his responses — and that’s totally acceptable!
“Over the many years that Jeopardy has been on the air, we’ve experienced some rare scenarios that require us to refer back to the official rules of the game,” a post on the show website read.
“Streaking champ Matt Amodio has received a lot of attention lately for his unorthodox use of ‘What’s…?’ as a template for all responses — be they animal, vegetable or mineral. Viewers and grammar police alike have a lot of questions about what’s acceptable. We’ve got some answers.”
According to the rules, “all contestant responses to an answer must be phrased in the form of a question,” but there is no specification for use of correct grammar.
“‘Jeopardy’ doesn’t require that the response is grammatically correct,” the statement says. “Further, the three-letter name of a British Invasion rock band can be a correct response all by itself (‘The Who?’), and even ‘Is it…?’ has been accepted. So, Matt Amodio’s no-frills approach is unique but well [within] guidelines.”
In response to the tweet, Amodio said, “Diehard #jeopardy fans like me carry a copy of the official rules at all times, anyway.”
Amodio also quote-tweeted the show’s response with a gif of Jason Segel in “How I Met Your Mother” saying, “Lawyered.”
Entertainment Weekly asked Amodio previously about his penchant for answering with “what is” in most occasions.
“I guess I just want to say that I hope nobody’s offended by it,” he said. “I do hear some people say that it’s disrespectful to the game, and I would counter that if there was a ‘Jeopardy’ fan club ranking, I think I would have a strong case to be No. 1 ‘Jeopardy’ fan. I live and breathe the show, I love every aspect of it, and so I’m definitely not doing it out of any disrespect or undermining of the show.”