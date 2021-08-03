Matt Amodio has some “Jeopardy!” fans in a tizzy.

The current reigning champion has impressed viewers with his trivia skills, but some fans have raised objections to his consistent use of “what is” in his answers, even when they involve people.

But on Monday, the official “Jeopardy!” account responded to the concerns of the game show’s purists by referring to the official game rules.

What’s up with Matt Amodio? A lot of “what’s” in his responses — and that’s totally acceptable! Read more about other Jeopardy! rules here: https://t.co/6Ld05LMRR4 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 2, 2021

“Over the many years that Jeopardy has been on the air, we’ve experienced some rare scenarios that require us to refer back to the official rules of the game,” a post on the show website read.