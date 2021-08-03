Click to share this via email

Camila Cabello is living out the ultimate fairytale in the first trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s “Cinderella”.

In the first trailer for the highly anticipated retelling of the classic story, the singer, 24, stars as Ella, a budding fashion designer being held back by her evil stepmother and stepsisters.

“I don’t want a life stuck waving from a royal box any more than a life confined to a basement,” she says in the trailer.

The new version, which features some modern twists, is Cabello’s movie debut.

Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and Idina Menzel also star. Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Charming.

“Cinderella” hits Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3.