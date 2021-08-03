“The Simpsons” character Hans Moleman has reached an important milestone in his life.
Moleman celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, August 2. A fan of “The Simpsons” pointed out the occasion on Twitter, thousands of likes, hundreds of retweets and various headlines on the Internet. His birthday was easy to identify thanks to a DMV card featured in an episode of the long-running animated series, which dates his birth on August 2, 1921.
Happy 100th birthday to Hans Moleman pic.twitter.com/fvU924NDln
— Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) August 2, 2021
“Hans Moleman was 66-years-old when ‘The Simpsons’ first aired in 1987, which is a year younger than what Matt Groening is today,” a fan wrote.
Fans of “The Simpsons” shared their enthusiasm for Moleman’s big day, showering the fictional animated character with birthday wishes.
Aww he’s a Leo!! https://t.co/TUjj5PwKtn
— Christy (@christyr20) August 3, 2021
The best gift I could ask for is finding out that I share a birthday with Hans Moleman https://t.co/DL3BGGMFPs
— Jacob (@TheJacobCano) August 2, 2021
Wow Hans Moleman is 100. It also seems like the simpsons has been on the air for 100 years. https://t.co/whP58xVL6g
— Dan Flashes (@Middaughsome) August 3, 2021
Hans Moleman turns 100 today.
He sure has a lot in those years, mainly a lot of deaths and injuries. pic.twitter.com/xRygPkADUE
— Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) August 2, 2021
Happy 100th Birthday to Hans Moeman. We all enjoyed you getting hit in the groin with football https://t.co/0VZFEVvuwN
— Will (@darthchilli) August 2, 2021