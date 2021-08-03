“The Simpsons” character Hans Moleman has reached an important milestone in his life.

Moleman celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, August 2. A fan of “The Simpsons” pointed out the occasion on Twitter, thousands of likes, hundreds of retweets and various headlines on the Internet. His birthday was easy to identify thanks to a DMV card featured in an episode of the long-running animated series, which dates his birth on August 2, 1921.

RELATED: Kristen Bell To Voice ‘The Simpsons’ Character In Musical Season Premiere

Hans Moleman was 66-years-old when ‘The Simpsons’ first aired in 1987, which is a year younger than what Matt Groening is today,” a fan wrote.

Fans of “The Simpsons” shared their enthusiasm for Moleman’s big day, showering the fictional animated character with birthday wishes.

Richard Branson - The Simpsons
Click to View Gallery
All The Times ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Real Life Events