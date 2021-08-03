Pete Parada’s medical history is getting in the way of performing.

In a post on social media, the drummer for The Offspring announced that he won’t be joining the band on their upcoming scheduled live shows because he has not been vaccinated against COVID, on advice from his doctor.

“I’ve got some unfortunate and difficult news to share. I know many of my close friends and family would’ve preferred to hear this privately first – and I apologize for the public nature of my disclosure, but I don’t know how to have this conversation multiple times,” Parada wrote.

“Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time,” he continued. “I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me – so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime. Unfortunately for me, (and my family – who is hoping to keep me around a bit longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits.”

An updated from the American FDA in July stated, “there have been 100 preliminary reports of [Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS] following vaccination with the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine after approximately 12.5 million doses administered. Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization. There was one reported death.”

The agency added that while “evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS,” the evidence “insufficient to establish a causal relationship,” and additionally there is no current link between the mRNA-based Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and GBS.

Parada continued, “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate – it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now – knows they’re not entirely alone.”

On Tuesday, New York became the first city to mandate proof of vaccination for entrance to indoor events, including concerts, and many venues across the U.S. are implementing their own vaccine requirements as well.

“I have no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same,” Parada went on. “Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words.”

