Charlie Puth has a hilarious reaction to resurfaced videos of her comedy Youtuber days.

Before making it into the music industry, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter tried his hand at comedy, specifically musical comedy about “sexy shades”.

While Puth has never willingly shared details about his past, the “See You Again” crooner was forced to address the clips, which were posted on YouTube, as they made rounds on TikTok over the weekend.

“I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I lasted five years without anybody knowing this,” he said in a TikTok response. “Before I was a signed artist, I used to make YouTube comedy songs, and, bro, they’re so hard to watch. We tried so hard in the beginning when I first got signed to hide all of these videos, but, TikTok!”

He added, “So, if you want a good laugh, type in my name plus old videos and have fun. Ugh!”

Other than “Sexy Shades”, Puth’s videography also includes “The Pickle Song” and “Red Hyundai”.