Kathy Griffin is on the mend after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

Griffin, 60, updated fans on her condition after previously revealing she had stage one cancer in her left lung. The controversial comedian posted a photo of her sobriety keychain.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Says She’s ‘Never Gonna Like’ Kathy Griffin

“Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. Surgery went well yesterday. Phew,” Griffin captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction. This key chain means the world to me. One day at a time.”

On Monday, Griffin appeared on ABC’s “Nightline” and opened up about her mental health struggles. Following fierce backlash to her 2017 photo shoot, in which she held a decapitated and bloody prosthetic head of U.S. President Donald Trump, Griffin became dependent on prescription pills and attempted suicide.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Opens Up About Becoming Addicted To Pills

“Who bottoms out and tries to take their life at 59? It’s almost a joke, right, and by the way, someday, this will all be comedy,” she said. “Trust me… I was laughing to stay alive. And what I found is I felt like if I can’t make others laugh, then there’s no purpose for me to live. There’s no reason for me to live.”

Griffin previously said that doctors were “very optimistic” was contained to her left lung.