Katie Thurston got quite the surprising gift from Blake Moynes’ mom during their hometown date.

While live-tweeting Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, the star, 30, tweeted out a photo of the NSFW gift from her potential mother-in-law.

The photo shared showed off her cast lying next to a sex top, printed with the Canadian flag across it. Moynes is from Hamilton, Ontario.

I wore a fucking Sunday church outfit just so I could receive this gift from his mom!!? 😂 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/9oNB5l9u8w — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) August 3, 2021

“I wore a f**king Sunday church outfit just so I could receive this gift from his mom!!? 😂 #TheBachelorette,” she wrote on Twitter.

The hilarious gag gift was a nod to Thurston’s memorable entrance on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” when she introduced herself with a pink vibrator in hand.

During Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, Moynes and other contestants Greg Grippo and Justin Glaze took Thurston to their respective hometowns. But for Moynes and Thurston’s tour around Ontario, the pair rode a mechanical moose, played a Truth or Dare game of darts, played a game of hockey and took shots of Canadian maple syrup.

Following the episode, the final three were narrowed down to two, Moynes and Glaze.