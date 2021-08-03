James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan are living through the ups and downs of the pandemic in Stephen Daldry’s “Together”.

The first trailer debuted on Tuesday and tells the story of a bickering couple as they deal with both the new reality and their own issues with each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: ‘The Sandman’ Audio Adaptation: James McAvoy, Taron Egerton Highlight Star-Studded Cast

Like a play, the film is shot differently as the actors occasionally speak to the camera and break the fourth wall to address the audience directly.

As the synopsis notes, “Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry’s new comedy, ‘Together’, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive — together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.”

RELATED: James McAvoy Donates $340K To Buy Protective Equipment For U.K. Medical Staff

“Together” will hit big screens on Aug. 27.