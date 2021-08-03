A big congratulations are in order for John Corbett and Bo Derek.

Corbett was on Global‘s “The Talk” when he revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Derek tied the knot around Christmas to guest co-host Jerry O’Connell.

“We are pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement but all our friends and family knew,” Corbett said. “This is the first time either one of us has said anything public about it.”

“After 20 years we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back and hated,” he added.



John Corbett reveals exclusive breaking news about his relationship with Bo Derek to the hosts, including his good pal @MrJerryOC 💍 pic.twitter.com/tP1lfjmPL7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021

Speaking to Fox News earlier in 2020, Derek spoke about her relationship with the “Sex and the City” actor.

“He makes me laugh all the time,” Derek said. “He’s full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there.”

Derek was previously married to John Derek for almost 22 years until his death in 1998. This is Corbett’s first marriage.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.