Apparently, some people think Dwayne Johnson is not fit enough.

Johnson and Emily Blunt, who star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”, caught up with Wired to answer the web’s most-searched questions. One of the last questions posed to “The Rock” — a man renowned for his hulking physique — “What’s wrong with The Rock’s abs?”

RELATED: WWE’s Asuka Details Her Own Experiences With Racism

“There’s nothing wrong with them,” Johnson retorted. “Here’s the thing. I think because on Instagram these fitness models have these incredible six, eight, 12, 24-pack stomachs. I’ve got, like, a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack!”

“The problem was, which a lot of people don’t know, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis,” the Hollywood star further explained. “It caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. So, they’re not perfect abs!”

RELATED: Matt Hardy Reacts To ‘AEW Dynamite’ Ratings Success

Johnson is currently in talks for a return to the WWE in a storyline involving his real-life cousin Roman Reigns.

“Jungle Cruise” premiered in theatres and Disney+ on July 30.