Andrew Spencer is taking ownership of his past offensive treats.

“The Bachelorette” fan favourite, 26, joined Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams on their “Happy Hour” podcast and apologized for the posts that resurfaced since his debut on the popular dating show season starring Katie Thurston.

The alleged tweets, which resurfaced on Reddit, included fatphobic, racist and misogynistic comments from 2011 to 2014.

“I’m super saddened and embarrassed that those tweets came out,” he told the co-hosts. “That is definitely not the person I am today. I was young, childish and immature… I’m a different person completely.”

He continued, “I’ve grown so much. I’m always super positive but I just got caught up in the moment while I had attention and tried to create some laughs. But it was too much, and I apologize for that. But at the end of the day I own it and I’m not going to shy away from it, it’s part of my past.”

Spencer concluded, “I’m looking forward to moving forward.”