As a mom of two girls, Kristen Bell is weighing in on the hot debate of how often to bathe your kids.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first raised some eyebrows last week when they joined Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, on his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” they said.

Kunis, who shares kids Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, with Kutcher, said, “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

On Tuesday, the discussion continued when Bell and Shepard went on “The View” to speak about the bathing schedule of their own daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

“We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'” Shepard joked.

“Yeah, we’d forget,” Bell said. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink.”

