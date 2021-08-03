Click to share this via email

Twitter loves being witness to Brendan Fraser’s “comeback”.

Despite starring in recent films like “Doom Patrol” and “No Sudden Move”, the actor’s recent casting news is causing Frazer to trend on Twitter, with may calling this his “comeback” or “rebirth”.

Fraser, who is known for his iconic roles in late ’90s films like “Monkeybone”, “George Of The Jungle” and “The Mummy”, was just cast in Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated “Killers Of The Flower Moon” next to Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro and the comedy film “Brothers”, from Max Barbakow.

“Killers Of The Flower Moon” is based on the book by David Grann and takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and follows the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation and the string of brutal crimes that would later become known as the Reign of Terror.

Meanwhile, “Brothers” follows a similar premise as the 1988 comedy “Twins”. Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close also star.

Check out some of the fan reactions:

Brendan Fraser to everyone pic.twitter.com/rJncZvyxmD — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) August 3, 2021

Here for the Brendan Fraser comeback. Here for it. — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) August 3, 2021

in honor of the return of himbo king brendan fraser I am posting my favorite picture pic.twitter.com/XSoXQYj99I — shan horan 🎷🐛 (@shanhorandraws) August 3, 2021

THE BRENDAN FRASER RENAISSANCE IS HERE. https://t.co/50wOTiTNUG — ‎‎‎nakul. (@offbeatcool) August 3, 2021

Brendan Fraser announcing his COMBACK pic.twitter.com/x3WcJwIn3l — Film Poser™️ Sofía🌻 (@ana_sofia53) August 3, 2021

All y'all saying Brendan Fraser is "back" now that he's in a Scorsese movie is just telling me you haven't watched Doom Patrol. pic.twitter.com/A7r6cdFKy9 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 3, 2021

It's Brendan Fraser's world and we are simply members of his congregation — Maggie Mae Fish 🐟 (@MaggieMaeFish) August 3, 2021