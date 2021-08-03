Brian Austin Green is showing off his son Noah’s impressive art skills.

The “90210” alum, 48, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a look at his 8-year-old’s yet-to-be-finished art project from an art class, the same one Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West took.

When Kardashian showed off North’s work earlier this year, many critics voiced their skepticism that North actually created the painting.

“Someone just told me that Kim K was given a hard time for posting a pic of a painting North had done. Noah is now working on the same thing in the same art class,” Green captioned a photo shared to his Instagram story.

He also confirmed North was the artist, “It’s unbelievable but true. The kids are painting these and North’s is beautiful.”

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post defending her daughter and her skills. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete,” she continued. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

Green shares Noah, and sons Bodhi and Journey, with his ex-wife Megan Fox. Green is also dad to son Kassius from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.