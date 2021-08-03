Shay Mitchell is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

The actress spoke about welcoming daughter Atlas with longtime boyfriend Matte Babel.

“I don’t know if I’ve done anything in order,” Mitchell told E! News. “I didn’t get married before a child. I had a child, didn’t get married. I don’t really know if that’s in the cards for us. I think we both agree, maybe it’s just me.”

Babel and the “Pretty Little Liars” star have been together since 2017.

“There’s no pressure here,” she continued. “I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I’m like, ‘I choose you and you choose me.’ It keeps us on our toes.”

She added: “I’m like, ‘Hey, I can walk out. I don’t need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.’ And same with him. It keeps it sexy.”

Mitchell then joked about if Atlas will be a big sister, “I feel so unproductive from last [coronavirus] pandemic [lockdown]. I should have had a baby. I don’t know, I’d love to. When the time is right, you’d be the first to know.”

Earlier this year, Mitchell said she doesn’t “want to go through pregnancy again” despite wanting a sibling for Atlas.

“I don’t want to do it again because it took a toll on me mentally,” she said while opening up about prepartum.