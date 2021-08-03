Charlize Theron is giving fans a rare look at her family life with her daughters, Jackson 9, and August, 5. On Tuesday, the “F9″ actress took to Instagram to share a video of her and her daughters jumping off a yacht and into the ocean while on vacation. Theron stood in the middle, holding hands with her girls who stood on either side of her as they dove into the water.

“Me and my girls 4 life 💜,” Theron captioned the cute video.

During the “F9” premiere in June, Theron joked that her daughters aren’t impressed with “anything she does.”

“My kids are so not impressed by anything that I do, it’s really sad,” Theron sarcastically shared with ET’s Nischelle Turner. “The biggest thing that we’re going through right now, is they’re really into dance, and I was a dancer most of my life. So they go to this incredible dance studio and then when they come home, they’ll like dance in the kitchen and I’ll be like, ‘This is really how you—,’ and they’re like, ‘Mom, that’s not–.’ I’m like, ‘You guys, I was a dancer. I know this.’ They’re not impressed. They don’t want to learn anything from me.”

Theron has been candid about raising two Black children in America amid the country’s continued fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

“As a parent, it’s been a difficult time. I think all parents, we want to believe we have time. And the world has kind of shaken me in a way that I realize that I don’t have time,” the 45-year-old Oscar winner told ET’s Kevin Frazier via video chat last June. “There was a moment where I felt like a little piece of my children’s innocence was taken from them during this period because I had to sit down with them and have really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know. I want them to know because I want to raise two little warriors.”

Theron thinks it’s important as a parent to continue moving forward with challenging conversations about race.

“Listen, it’s not one conversation. It’s many conversations and it’s never going to stop. I just want to be in their corner and everybody’s corner right now as much as I possibly can to continue this fight,” she said. “For parents out there, this is the moment where I think we shouldn’t be shielding our children. I think it’s important for us to stop hiding in the shadows and pretending like nothing is going on. I think we can do it in a way where we’re not traumatizing our children but where we’re inspiring our children. My girls know that they they have a place in this world and they need to stand up tall and strong and proud and that’s the most important thing right now.”

MORE FROM ET:

Charlize Theron Confirms ‘Old Guard’ Sequel Will Begin Filming in 2022

Charlize Theron on Why She Wouldn’t Join a ‘Fast & Furious’ Musical

Charlize Theron Has One Rule for People Who Want to Date Her