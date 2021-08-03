Simone Biles has Taylor Swift in her corner.

After dropping out of a number of events to focus on her mental health, the American athlete took to the balance beam during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Leading up to the event, Swift voiced a very special clip of Biles’ journey so far and the “heavy burden” of having the world’s attention on you.

“Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents,” Swift narrates. “Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature.”

“But don’t you see, she is perfectly human,” she continues as the clip is set to her song “This Is Me Trying”. “And that is what makes it so easy to call her a hero.”

Upon seeing the clip, Biles tweeted, “I’m crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13.”

Swift quickly responded, “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”

Biles went on to win bronze in the balance beam.

A number of celebrities have supported Biles after her headline making move not to compete including Drew Barrymore, Kevin Hart and more.