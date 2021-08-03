Jennifer Aniston graced the September issue of InStyle where she spoke about everything from Britney Spears to the pandemic.

Not messing around with the deadly virus, Aniston told the publication that she stopped connecting with a few people due to their anti-vaccine stance.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” Aniston said.

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Emma Summerton/Dawes+Co

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” the “Friends” alum continued. “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Aniston also spoke about how she’s reset over the COVID-19 pandemic: “My level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life that I had thought was necessary. Also realizing that you can’t please everybody. And what good does that do if you’re just little bits of yourself?”

“Let’s try to be the full all of who we are so we can come to the table. The way the media presents us folk in this business is like we’re always trotting around the world, on beaches having fun. But there are a lot of other, less obvious things that go into it.”

The interview will be featured in InStyle’s September issue hitting newsstands on August 20.