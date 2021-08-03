No need to worry, Seth Rogen is safe and sound.
Rogen had to set the story straight that he wasn’t abducted on Tuesday.
“I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!” Rogen shared.
RELATED: Seth Rogen Discusses The Massage Prank Paul Rudd Pulled On Him
A TikTok video went viral that has “a pretty crazy hypothesis” that a ceramicist kidnapped Rogen and was posting his pottery work on Rogen’s Instagram account.
“Has anybody seen Seth Rogen lately?” @ChrisCanBeFunny sings in the video. “I’ve seen a lot of photos of his vases. Haven’t seen a recent photo of his face, yeah.”
This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021
“I’m worried that the vases are a cry for help,” the song continues, “Is it possible he’s trapped in a ‘Silence of the Lambs’-esque well?”
To be fair, Rogen hasn’t posted a selfie on Instagram for 14 weeks. The majority of the images are those of his pottery and a throwback pic with his dad.
RELATED: Seth Rogen And More Stars React To Their 2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘HOLY F*@KING SH*T!’
Seth, blink twice if you are in trouble.
Check out more of Rogen’s incredible pottery below: