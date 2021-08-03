Click to share this via email

No need to worry, Seth Rogen is safe and sound.

Rogen had to set the story straight that he wasn’t abducted on Tuesday.

“I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!” Rogen shared.

A TikTok video went viral that has “a pretty crazy hypothesis” that a ceramicist kidnapped Rogen and was posting his pottery work on Rogen’s Instagram account.

“Has anybody seen Seth Rogen lately?” @ChrisCanBeFunny sings in the video. “I’ve seen a lot of photos of his vases. Haven’t seen a recent photo of his face, yeah.”

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

“I’m worried that the vases are a cry for help,” the song continues, “Is it possible he’s trapped in a ‘Silence of the Lambs’-esque well?”

To be fair, Rogen hasn’t posted a selfie on Instagram for 14 weeks. The majority of the images are those of his pottery and a throwback pic with his dad.

Seth, blink twice if you are in trouble.

Check out more of Rogen’s incredible pottery below: