Big Sean is well…bigger than he was a year ago.

The rapper, real name Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, has said he has grown two inches thanks to a chiropractor.

In a video on Instagram with his friend Ronnie, who says he is 5’10”, Sean appears to be slightly taller.

“How da f**k I grow 2 inches?” he wrote over the video. “Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how. Straight spine that’s how.”

Sean added that some people say he is only 5’6″ but he has grown “like a couple of inches.”

The musician previously spoke about his height and finding his stage name.

“Growing up in Detroit, I had a mentor, his name was Sean. In the neighbourhood, he was somebody who kept the kids on a positive note,” he told E! News. “He was like, 6’8″ and I was like 11, 12 years old so I was like 4’8″. Just to be funny, I said, ‘You guys gotta call me Big Sean and him Little Sean.'”