Fans were in for double the performance when Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Lollapalooza.

While Tina Snow never disappoints, the ASL interpreter put on an equally entertaining performance.

A video from Buzzfeed’s Trending News Editor went viral of the interpreter giving it her all during Megan and Cardi B’s “WAP”.

Another person even replied with the full version of the clip as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly strolled by.

I saw this other video about the interpreter on TikTok last night and there was just so much going on in this 😭 pic.twitter.com/EK1g5xbqzM — Jessica 💛 (@Sessa_J) August 3, 2021

The interpreter, who goes by @kelly4access on Instagram, responded to the viral clip.

“Thanks for the love on my page from hearing people but I’m just an interpreter passionate about providing access to a community I love and have learned everything from,” she wrote.

“If you’re new to my page you’ll quickly see this is a space meant to amplify the work of Deaf creators and to provide access to social media content for the Deaf community,” the post read. “I’m a hearing interpreter so I do not teach. In this post I will direct you to some amazing Deaf ASL teachers, Deaf influencers, and other Deaf content creators.”