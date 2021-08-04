Click to share this via email

The royals are celebrating Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the milestone occasion Wednesday, and the likes of Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Queen were among those sharing well-wishes.

The Royal Family Twitter account shared an array of sweet snaps, including one of Meghan and the Queen on their first joint engagement back in June 2018.

🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

Kate and William’s account posted:

Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qekFyLPmiD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2021

Prince Charles and Camilla then added:

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dCncyhMLrQ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2021

Meghan will likely have a low-key birthday celebration in California, although Page Six claimed sources told them Prince Harry may whisk her off on an intimate getaway.

Both Harry and Meghan are still on parental leave after welcoming their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, on June 6.

They also share son Archie, 2.