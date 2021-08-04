Hilarie Burton is setting the record straight about her “One Tree Hill” exit.

The actress replied to a fan on Twitter this week who suggested her co-star Chad Michael Murray was to blame for her departure. The social media user commented on how Burton had described her leaving as “unceremonious” on the latest episode of her “Drama Queens” podcast.

“@HilarieBurton said that her departure was unceremonious and we can blame that on Chad tbh at least the Chad from back then. I’m assuming and hope he’s grown up now but wtf [sic],” the fan tweeted.

Burton then responded: “I’m not sure where your info is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with my leaving. We were both treated badly, and he defended me.

“I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the s**ts.”

The fan then apologized, writing: “Oh my gosh, I hope @HilarieBurton knows I’m a fan of hers and Chad!! I had read some misinformation from past blogs, I used to own ‘A Cinderella Story’ and ‘Freaky Friday’ on dvd, of course I love Chad. I grew up with that guy!”

Burton insisted, “Babe, no worries. I’ve heard that rumour so many times over the years. I just correct it because I care about our ‘OTH’ fam and don’t want anyone carrying around false baggage. Thank you for caring!! Xo.”

Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer, starred on the show for six seasons from 2003 to 2009.

Murray, who played Lucas Scott, also left during season 6.

Burton previously told Entertainment Weekly of her exit in a 2009 interview: “Chad and I are good friends. I won’t speak for him, but it was not a rash decision on either of our parts. He’s very compassionate toward the show and the fans. It’s not an easy decision, but we’ve got to be grown-ups sometimes.”